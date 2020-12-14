OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is continuing the tradition of story time with Storytime Kits.
Patrons are able to borrow specially curated collections of four books, a must CD and story time instruction sheet with songs, rhymes, a craft idea, a literacy tip and a list of additional books on the topic. The material is gathered into popular themes such as trains, the alphabet or snow.
Parents are able to check out two Storytime Kits at a time, and they can be borrowed for three weeks. The collection is funded through donation from Pella Rolscreen Foundation.
For a list of kits, visit catalog.ottumwapubliclibrary.org and use the dropdown menu under Children’s Materials or search keyword Storytime Kits. Books and material are geared toward ages 3-7.