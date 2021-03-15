OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is taking another step toward reopening.
On Monday, the OPL started taking appointments for use of public computers.
Users must have an appointment, and appointments are limited to five per hour to allow for social distancing. Those needing to bring their children must ensure they remain at the computer as well; there will be no browsing through the library allowed.
Additionally, those entering the library will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering the building and to wear a mask. If you do not have one, the library can provide a disposable one. Those not wanting to wear a mask should instead use the library’s Wi-Fi from outside the building or check out one of their Wi-Fi hotspots.
Those with a sick household member or exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the las two weeks are asked to refrain from using the library and should instead contact staff about other options to obtain materials.
The library will also continue to offer curbside and homebound delivery, and additional services are available online at www.ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
For more information, visit the library’s website or call its temporary number at 515-996-0448.