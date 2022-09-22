OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is excited to announce newly designed library cards available for patron use.
As Thursday, patrons have a choice of three designs when they sign up for a new library card. Current library card owners can also update their account to one of the new cards.
The cards were designed by two Ottumwa residents and were chosen the winners after the Summer Reading Program wrapped up in August. Nicki Wyldes’ work was selected for the adult contest and Charles Smith’s work was selected for the children’s.
“The library card design contest over the summer was such fun for both patrons and staff. We had some wonderful submissions and it was a difficult decision for us all. We are so grateful for the enthusiasm for the library shown in all the entries,” library director Sonja Ferrell said.
It is the library's 120th anniversary this month and it was thought that new library cards would be a great way to celebrate. September is also National Library Card Sign-Up month.
“A library card provides unlimited opportunities for expanding one’s horizon. We welcome you to come down and sign up for one and see all we have to offer at the Ottumwa Public Library,” Ferrell said.
New patrons can choose between three designs of cards and current patrons can get a new card for free with a picture taken for their account. The library is now adding photos to have on file with each account to help protect library card holders and add to the ease of check out if they don’t have their card or ids on hand when wanting to check out.
To open a new library card account, patrons must be at least 5 years old (with a parent/guardian up through age 13), present a photo ID, and proof of current address.
