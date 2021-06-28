OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library has received its accreditation through the State Library of Iowa, and it is valid through June 2024.
The OPL has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of operation, including governance and funding, staffing, collections, services, public relations, access and facilities. It requires “significant, ongoing local commitment to high-quality library services,” according to a press release from the state.
It went on to say that 392 of 543 public libraries in Iowa are accredited. Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa Program and also receive a certificate of accreditation.
“The director and board of trustees of the Ottumwa Public Library and the city of Ottumwa are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said state librarian Michael Scott.
For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program and to view the Public Library Standards, visit www.statelibraryofiowa.org/ld/a-b/accr-and-standards.