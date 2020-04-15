OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center said Wednesday it is accepting donations of handmade face masks.
While not normally used in medical facilities, ORHC joined others that have turned to the option as a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) continues. CEO Phil Noel said in the announcement that the hospital is accepting masks as a precautionary step:
“In the event of a major patient surge, our PPE supplies could get low. We will graciously accept donations of handmade face masks to build up our inventory.”
The hospital asked that people consider mask patterns that include a pouch, which allows an additional filter to be inserted. Masks should be tight fabrics such as pillowcases, and cotton is a better option than polyester or other fabrics.
Video instructions for a mask with a pouch are available at https://bit.ly/3a8zU5X.