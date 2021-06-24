OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center was recognized Thursday for attaining top-10% status for healing rate nationwide.
The hospital was honored with a pair of awards — the 2020 Clinical Excellence Award and the 2020 Center of Distinction Award.
The Clinical Excellence Award is given to medical centers that scored in the among the top 10% of eligible Healogics Wound Care Centers on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is based on the Comprehensive Healing Rate as weighted by wound mix.
ORHC and Unity Point Health of Marshalltown were the only Iowa medical centers to receive the award.
The Center of Distinction Award is awarded based on four criteria:
• A patient satisfaction rate greater than or equal to 92%.
• A healing rate greater than or equal two 92%.
• An outlier rate less than or equal to 16%.
• An average of less than or equal to 28 days to heal.
There were 555 centers eligible for the award, and ORHC was among 278 to receive the honor. It was also one of 11 in Iowa to receive the honor.
Healogics is the largest provider of advanced wound care services.