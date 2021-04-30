OTTUMWA — Two nurses from Ottumwa Regional Health Center will be selected at the first honorees of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which the hospital adopted earlier this year.
The Daisy Coordination Committee has identified 18 candidates for the award this spring. Of those nominees, two candidates will be chosen for the award, and will be announced Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
One award will be presented that day, which falls during Nurse's Week, while the second award will be presented in the fall.
Candidates are selected based on various criteria, including empathy in care delivery, extraordinary clinical ability and compassionate care delivery, professionalism and positive attitude, and exemplification of the hospital's mission, vision and values.
Each award recipient is chosen by a committee at ORHC, and the awards are presented in celebrations attended by the honoree's colleagues, patients and visitors. Each honoree is given a certificate and DAISY Award pin and a small sculpture called "A Healer's Touch."
"The kind of work the nurses at ORHC are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award," chief nursing officer Lori Bailey said in a statement. "We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the program. Nurses are heroes every day. It's important our nurses know their work is highly valued, and the DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that."
The award was created by the non-profit DAISY Foundation, which was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of a rare auto-immune disease in 1999.
Nominees for the honor can be submitted though a nomination form the hospital as created.