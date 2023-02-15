OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center has upgraded its minimally invasive surgery capabilities with the addition of a da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery system.
The surgical system delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area and translates the movement of a surgeon’s hand into very precise movements of tiny surgical tools that can be used through very small incisions.
Robotic-assisted surgery allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques. This type of procedure offers many benefits to patients compared to open surgery, including shorter hospitalization, reduced pain and discomfort, faster recovery time, reduced risk of infection, less blood loss and minimal scarring.
Common types of robotic-assisted procedures include urologic (prostate), gynecologic, gall bladder, kidney, and colorectal surgery.
“At Ottumwa Regional Health System, we are committed to providing innovative and safe alternatives to traditional open surgery, whenever possible,” said William Kiefer, CEO of ORHC. “This robotic-assisted technology adds a safe, effective surgical option for our surgeons as they evaluate the best possible treatment for each and every patient.”
With 100% control of the robotic system, surgeons can magnify the 3D-HD image up to ten times for a close-up view of the anatomy where they are performing the operation. In addition, the system’s instruments feature mechanical wrists that bend and rotate to mimic human wrist movement.
“Adding robotics-enabled technology ensures OHRC’s surgical team has access to innovative, life-saving treatment options to ensure the best possible quality of care for our patients at Ottumwa Regional Health Center,” said Mahmoud Alameddine, a urologist who has trained in minimally invasive and robotic surgery. “While not everyone is a candidate for robotic surgery, we encourage patients to consult with their doctor about individual treatment options.”
Alameddine and the Ottumwa Urology Clinic will host an open house Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at the McCreery Cancer Center on 1003 E. Pennsylvania Ave. The event will showcase the robotic equipment and highlight advancements in urology surgical treatments and technology, featuring the da Vinci X robotic system.
RSVP for the open house may be made by Monday to Tim Kurtz tkurtz@orhc.com or (641) 777-1321.
