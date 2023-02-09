OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center announced Catherine Durflinger, ARNP, was selected to receive the American Association of Nurse Practitioners state award for excellence.
The industry award is granted annually to high-performing nurse practitioners and nursing advocates.
The Nurse Practitioners State Award for Excellence recognizes an individual nurse practitioner in each state who "has demonstrated excellence in clinical practice and who has contributed to efforts to advance the profile and visibility of nurse practitioners at the state level."
Durflinger has served in her role as a family nurse practitioner at ORHC since 2018, and she currently practices in the hospital’s emergency department. She earned her master's in nursing from Graceland University’s School of Nursing in Lamoni.
“We are very proud to celebrate this national recognition of Cathy’s skill, dedication and leadership as an outstanding nurse practitioner,” said Kari Potts, director of emergency services at ORHC. “She is very passionate about the care she provides to her patients, and she is a tireless advocate for them, her colleagues and her profession.”
Criteria for the AANP State Award for Excellence include:
— Serving as a role model for other NPs and NP students.
— Demonstrating a commitment to continuous professional development of self and others.
— Providing positive impact on patients and colleagues through the establishment of professional relationships with the understanding of diversity, equity and inclusivity in health care delivery.
— Utilizing innovative strategies to provide a positive impact on patients.
In addition to their industry recognition, AANP State Award for Excellence recipients are also highlighted during the 2023 AANP National Conference, scheduled to take place in New Orleans in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.