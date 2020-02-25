OTTUMWA — Four people have been named to the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation’s board of directors.
Lesley Conning, Phil Noel, Sandra Hendred and Brian McWilliams were announced as new board members on Tuesday. The board oversees the foundation’s assets, which come to more than $75 million.
Conning is the factory manager for the John Deere Ottumwa works. He has almost 20 years’ experience with the company and has degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration.
Noel is the CEO of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. He took on that role in September of 2013.
Hendred teaches elementary school in ottumwa and is co-owner of Polar Xpress. She has degrees from the University of Arkansas and William Penn University.
McWilliams is president of McCune and Reed Insurance and holds a business degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
The board also announced new officers this week. Dr. Marlene Sprouse of Indian Hills Community College is the new chair, while Lesley Conning of John Deere is vice-chair. Natalie Bolin of South Ottumwa Savings Bank is the new treasurer.