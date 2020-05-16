OSKALOOSA — Deb Van Engelenhoven, publisher of the Oskaloosa Herald, has announced her retirement.
Van Englenhoven, 68, became publisher of the Herald in 2011, but began her career with the paper in January 1974. She worked at various times as production manager, food editor, columnist, advertising director and general manager as well.
“Many times I served in more than one capacity and performed whatever tasks necessary to ensure a successful operation,” said Van Engelenhoven.
Her successor will be named at a later date.
Van Engelenhoven said she “fell in love with the newspaper business upon joining The Herald and never wanted to do anything different. I have worked with and met so many incredible people in the industry and in the community.”
But, she added, the newspaper business can be all-consuming and “so I’m looking forward to retirement and doing all the things I never had time to do before – such as adventures in travel, historical research, volunteering even more with community groups and especially spending more time with my family.”
Van Englenhoven is a 1969 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and has been active in many community organizations, including advisory boards for William Penn University, the Mahaska County Hospital Ag and Rural Health Group, United Way and the YWCA. She is past president of the Oskaloosa Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club.