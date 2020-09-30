RURAL EDDYVILLE — An Oskaloosa man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in northeastern Monroe County.
The Iowa State Patrol said Michael Lee Grim, 76, of Oskaloosa, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Highway 137.
The collision was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday just east of 702nd Avenue, about 4.7 miles southwest of Eddyville.
A preliminary accident report said Grim, who was driving westbound in a 1999 Toyota sedan, crossed the centerline of Highway 137 and went head-on with a semi.
Gregory John Kron, 62, of Springville, was the driver of the semi and was not injured in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.