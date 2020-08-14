OSKALOOSA — State charges against an Oskaloosa man charged in connection with a 2019 fatal drug overdose death have become federal.
On Thursday, Oskaloosa prosecutor Andrew Ritland asked the court to dismiss the state-level felony charges against Cody James Henry Lee Vancebrock. The dismissal came after Vancebrock was indicted on federal charges in the same incident.
Prosecutors charged Vancebrock and two accomplices — Nicolas Kelly and Holly Kelly — in August after the body of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer was found dead in the South Skunk River.
Nicolas Kelly and Holly Kelly both pleaded guilty to their charges. Police said Vancenbrock injected Shafer with the methamphetamine that killed her.
Vancenbrock was charged in state court with involuntary manslaughter, abuse of corpse, possession of methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances are used and obstructing prosecution. All those charges were dismissed Thursday.
Vancenbrock was federally indicted Wednesday on one count of drug distribution resulting in serious injury or death.