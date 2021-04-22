OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra hosts its spring concert next month.
“Symphonic Treasures” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 15 at Bridge View Center under the direction of Dr. William LaRue Jones.
Featured artists will be Volkan Orhon, professor of double bass at the University of Iowa and D’Addarorio Diamond Performing Artist; Concertmaster Nancy Gaub, who will perform the world premier of a violin concerto she composed; and Campbell Helton, winner of the 2021 Young Artists Competition and student at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.
Concert selections induce “Entrance of the Gladiators” by Joseph Fucik, which is a march divided into three parts; “Tarantella” by Giovanni Bottesini and “Prayer,” which both feature Orhon; the world premier of “Violin Concerto in D” composed and performed by Gaub; “Nimrod” by Edward Elgar; “Egmont Overture” by L. van Beethoven; and Piano Concerto No. 2, g minor (first movement)” by Camille Saint-Saens, features Helton on piano.
Admission is by season ticket or ticket purchase at the door for $20. Students are admitted at no charge with students ID. The concert will also be live streamed on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.