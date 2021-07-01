OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its 35th season, which will have a theme of “Celebrations from the Heartland,” which will add a sixth concert to the schedule.
The organization recently held its annual meeting. Dr. William La Rue Jones will return for his sixth season as conductor and music director, while David Sharp will continue serving as associate conductor, a post he held since 2010, and also conducts No Strings Attached, the orchestra’s jazz/dance group, in a fall outdoor concert, the OSO Guild Christmas Ball, and the Music on the Green concert.
Patty Babb will maintain her role as manager and CEO, a position she has held for OSO’s entire history. Officers for the orchestra are Maggie Morrissey, president; Dennis Willhoit, vice president; Barb Sasseen, secretary; and Kim Ardueser, treasurer. Additional members of the board ar Babb, Pam DeBoer, Dan Dowling, Diane Dowling, Mary Beth Hammer, Jane Kramer, Steve Miller, Linda Montgomery, Alex Morley, Bob Morrissey, Sally Phippen, Sharp, Janet Vinyard, Margaret Vittetoe, Cherielynn Westrich and Jennifer Wilson.
Members of the orchestra’s guild, which presents the annual Christmas Ball, include co-chairs Nicole Peyton and Shea Greiner, Ardueser, Rachel Bushong, Courtney Brown, Angie Chaney, Stephanie Ellis, Tara Hamilton, Patricia Morley and Ann Youngman.
In addition to its concert schedule and the ball, the organazation also hosts fundraising events 25 Men Who Can Cook and Divas Who Dish. New to the slate are concert afterglows in private homes in October and March as well as a summer pool party featuring live music in August. The full schedule will be released in September.