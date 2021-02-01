OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is resuming performances with a series of ensembles by orchestra members next month.
“An Attitude of Gratitude” is set for 7 p.m. March 6 at Bridge View Center. The performances will also be live streamed on Facebook for those who would prefer viewing from home.
Ensembles include”
• A trombone quartet of Norman Brooks, Jay Hauenstein, Doug McBride and Mark Shearer performing ““Achieved is the Glorious Work” by Bach, “On the Great Getting’ Up Day” arranged by Norman Brooks, and “Stars & Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
• A duet of Megan Hofeldt on flute and Kris DeWild on harp with “Laudate Dominum” by Mozart and “Gymnopedie #1” by Satie.
• “Sonata in C Minor, Mvt. 1” by Beethoven will be performed by OSO Concertmaster Nancy Gaub on violin and her husband Gene Gaub on piano.
• Featured soloist Tom Shadinix on violin will be joined by chamber strings Gaub, Patty Babb, Angie Hoover, Jennifer Watters, Diana Davolt, Joan Peterson, Mike Potts, Kassi Speer, Donavan Newland, Steve Miller, Donna Nelson, Henry Weberpal, Nicole Peyton, Olivia Palen, Brian Quinn and Lydia Swarney, performing “Ashokan Farewell” by Unger and arranged by Shadonix.
• Babb, Steve Miller, Nelson and Dr. William LaRue Jones, OSO conductor and music director, will perform “Quartet for Violin, Viola, Cello, and Bassoon, Op. 73, No. 2 in F Major” by Devienne.
• A brass quintet of Mike Wilson, Dennis Pedde, Scott Bogelgesang, McBride, Luke Miller will perform “Fanfare La Peri” by Dukas, “Die Bankelsangerlieder” (anonymous), and “Quintet, 3rd movement” by Ewald.
The series of ensembles will allow for more social distancing for the performers; masks and social distancing will be practiced for those attending the performance.
Admission is by season ticket or tickets may be purchased at the door for $20;p admission is free for students with ID.