OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director and conductor William LaRue Jones, presents its holiday concert, “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bridge View Center.
It will be a festive occasion sure to put you in the Christmas Spirit, which includes soloists David Sharp and Diana Upton-Hill, as well as Premier Dance Center students, along with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be handing out goody bags or gift bags to young members of the audience.
The concert opens with "A Christmas Festival" by Leroy Anderson, followed by "Tintinnabulations" by Katherine Punwar and "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson.
David Sharp is then featured saxophone soloist in "Christmas Song" by Wells and Torme. T.I. Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Ballet," featuring dancers from Premier Dance Center, follows. The concert continues with "Greensleeves" by R. Vaughan Williams, arranged by David Stone, then two selections featuring soloist Diana Upton-Hill singing "Merry Christmas, Darling" by Pooler & Carpenter and "Little Drummer Boy" by Katherine Davis, both arranged by Justin Hill. The concert finale is "A Most Wonderful Christmas" arranged by R. Sheldon.
Tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at the Bridge View Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., www.BridgeViewCenter.com, or at the door on day of show.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well and Indian Hills Community College students, are admitted free with student ID.
All proceeds assist the Ottumwa Symphony in costs associated with producing concerts at the highest level for Ottumwa and surrounding communities.
