OTTUMWA — Kalina Eskew, a 2016 of Ottumwa High School, is the recipient of the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Award Fellowship.
She will graduate May 2 from Coe College with majors in biology and environmental science and a minor in Spanish. After graduation, she will continue a May term at Coe College and then spend the summer working as a research assistant at the Wilderness Field Station. That will be followed by a Ph.D. research project in animal behavior.
She is the daughter of Lloyd and Peggy Eskew.