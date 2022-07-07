OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 2022 summer season at 7 p.m. tonight in Central Park.
This week the band will be performing a concert in tribute to Marlin Woollums and Sandy Parker, long-time members of the Ottumwa Municipal Band’s trumpet section who passed away this past year. Marlin also sang with the band on several occasions.
The trumpet section will be featured on “Bugler’s Holiday,” and the alto saxophone section will be featured on “What a Wonderful World.”
The complete program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Rhythm of the Winds,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Minuet in Groovy Four,” “Danny Boy,” “The Legends of Soul,” “Washington Post March,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for their seating comfort. In case of threatening weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
