OTTUMWA — Students in the Ottumwa district will have two options when they return to school in three weeks: attend full-time in person with a mask or to attend school through the new Bulldog Virtual Learning.
Superintendent made the recommendation Monday night for parents and guardians to chose face-to-face instruction or opt for the virtual format. “No perfect solution exists when navigating through a pandemic crisis, but I really, truly believe these two options best serve our students and have the greatest chance of meeting the educational, social and emotional needs of our students,” he said.
He listed several reasons for his recommendation, including that it offered the best way for students to learn while providing an option for students and families with health concerns, it better addresses the needs of students in special programs such as ELL or those with IEPs, it meets the social and emotional needs of students and provides job security for non-certified staff.
McGrory also said that it is the most functional way for teachers to instruct, asking whether it was fair to ask them to deliver both virtual and face-to-face instruction at the same time.
Food security was also a factor in his recommendation. In-person attendance, he said, “helps those students get the food they need on a daily basis.”
McGrory said he realizes the recommendation will heighten some safety concerns and raises “social distancing obstacles. “I really feel like we can overcome those, and we will make that a priority as a district,” he said.
That’s also why he added the recommendation that all students, in addition to staff, be required to wear face masks — with exceptions for those who can’t wear them for medical reasons.
Jeff Kirby, director of innovative programs, said that so far about 365 students have applied for the virtual learning program with applications due Friday.
The school board voted 5-2 to approve McGrory’s recommendation with Board President David Weilbrenner and Vice President Jeremy Weller dissenting.
Weilbrenner closed out the meeting by commenting on the community response to the issue. He said board members were contacted by a number of community members expressing their thoughts and concerns on the return to learn plan. “I do want to thank everybody that reached out, and I think they did a nice job of keeping it classy.”