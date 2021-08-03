OTTUMWA — The water-boil order for the south side of Ottumwa has been lifted.
Approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Ottumwa Water Works determined safe water could be used without boiling it, as businesses and residents on the south side of the Des Moines River essentially were under a boil order for almost two days.
The order went into effect overnight Sunday after a major water main broke on Church Street while city crews were already conducting maintenance of Greenwood Tank. The water main break caused a loss of water pressure on the south side of the river.
For the order to be lifted, two sets of 10 water samples had to be independently analyzed 24 hours apart. The order was lifted once the samples passed inspection with no bacteria.
Several businesses — including Fareway and Hy-Vee — sold bottled water at a discounted price during the order.
For questions about water quality, contact the Ottumwa Water Works at 641-684-4606.