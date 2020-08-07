OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Cradle-College-Career local college access network was one of 12 access networks to receive new grants Friday.
The Ottumwa network received $49,776 out of almost $600,000 awarded to various networks for fiscal year 2021.
The local access network grants are designed "to allow communities to identify the greatest needs of their students and employers," according to a statement released by Iowa College Aid, which is based in Des Moines.
The networks use a framework known as "collective impact," which brings together leaders in business, education, government, philanthropy and nonprofits "to break down barriers to higher education."
According to census data, just 24.1 percent of Ottumwa's population over 25 has an associate degree or higher. By 2025, 68 percent of jobs in Iowa will require at least some college, or certification ranging from an associate degree to advanced degree.
The C3 network fosters a college-going atmosphere, while also coordinating access and success services that encourage the pursuit and completion of college degrees.
One of the main goals of the network is to increase the percentage of Ottumwa seniors who complete college degrees or earn credentials within six years of high school graduation, and to increase the total number of residents who have degrees by the next census.
To date, over $2 million has been awarded in grant money to the local access networks since 2015.