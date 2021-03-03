OTTUMWA — About two-thirds of the 1,050 who cast ballots have approved the Ottumwa Community School District's effort to increase a tax levy that funds infrastructure and technology.
The increase to the maximum of $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation is not expected to impact the district's overall tax rate. In fact, officials expect the overall rate will be lower next fiscal year. This is because the district is lowering other levies, which will more than balance out the impact of the newly approved increase to the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
Ottumwa Schools CFO John Berg told the Courier last week, “Of the several components that make up the school’s property tax rate, we’re able to make room for this without any type of increase and overall a projected decrease. It would be the lowest school property tax rate since 2007."
The district has been pulling funds to upkeep its buildings and make technology purchases from the general fund. These are capital investments that the PPEL levy was specifically created for. But the district has been utilizing it among the least of any other district its size in the state, with the per-pupil funding rate the lowest in Iowa.
"It's just going to be such a huge help for us," said Superintendent Mike McGrory. "We no longer have to pull from the general fund money, which we can put toward student and staff needs. The benefit to us as a district is that it allows us to use or SAVE money for more significant projects."
Tuesday's vote is key for plans that were announced in January that include significant renovations on several district buildings. "That's why we're so excited about it," McGrory said. "It really allows us to continue on with the long-term plan we have as a district."
The increase in PPEL to the legal maximum will generate about $1.14 million — steady revenue the district can also loan against for years in advance. It's projected to generate $12 million over the next 10 years.
There were 693 votes in support of the question, and 357 against, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
"I want to thank our community and stakeholders for supporting us," said McGrory. "It passed kind of overwhelmingly, and I think it sends a strong message from our community that they're excited about what's taking place in our district. There's a lot of momentum built up, and I think the vote [Tuesday] shows they're in support of that."
Cardinal Community Schools
Cardinal Schools, based out of Eldon, also had a PPEL measure on the ballot Tuesday, which passed by a vote of 197-140. This is an extension of the measure that has been implemented in the district for more than 20 years. It has generated $250,000 per year for the past 10 years, according to data on the district's website. The current measure was set to expire at the end of June, and Tuesday's vote extended it another 10 years.
The district also had a school board seat on the ballot. The lone candidate, Trevor Brown, was officially elected to fill the seat he's currently holding as an appointee.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
A vote to implement the voter-approved PPEL in the EBF district also passed. The unofficial tally across Wapello, Monroe and Mahaska counties was 248 in approval of the measure with 186 no votes. Monroe County was the dissenting county, with 10 yes votes to 13 no votes.
Like Ottumwa, EBF was asking for the $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation on the PPEL. Superintendent Scott Williamson said last week that the measure will not significantly increase property tax rates. "We'll be getting more or less the same amount of money but allocating it for something else. The goal of the district is to maintain this consistent tax rate, around $10.80, for the next 10 years," he said. That is being done by lowering the management levy.
EBF also had a vote to vill a vacancy on the school board in Director District 6. Patti Malloy, the lone candidate, has been serving on the board as an appointee and was officially elected to the position in Tuesday's vote.