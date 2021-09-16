OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District is holding off on any decisions on a mask mandate for now.
On Monday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state’s law banning mask mandates in school. Late Wednesday afternoon, the district sent out a statement to parents on its website regarding how the district plans to move forward.
“Ottumwa Schools will seek feedback from our legal council, public health, stakeholders, and the Iowa Department of Education regarding potential next steps regarding our response to COIVD-19,” the statement reads. “At this time, we will not change our expectations regarding masks. Because this is a temporary injunction on state law, we will take some time to evaluate the situation completely.”
The school board will address the issue at its Sept. 27 meeting, the statement said, to evaluate information and recommendations in deciding how to proceed.
“As we have done from the beginning, Ottumwa Schools will adjust our practices based on new information and guidance as things change. We strongly recommend people wear masks whenever possible unless they are socially distanced in a controlled environment,” the district said.
Cardinal Schools is also holding off on making any immediate changes as well. During Wednesday's board meeting, no changes to its mask policy were made. "The policy stays as masks are encouraged but not required for staff and students," Superintendent Joel Pedersen wrote in a statement. "The board is committed to revisiting the policy at any time and is watching the data closely."
Additionally, Ottumwa announced it is bringing back its COVID-19 dashboard on the website regarding COVID-related absences in the district.
However, data will not be as complete as it was on last year’s dashboard as the district will not have access to student COVID-positive data confirmed by Wapello County Public Health. “Instead, we will gather data from parent reporting of COVID-related absences, including positive COVID test, waiting on a COVID test, parent choice quarantine for close exposure, and parent reporting of COVID-like symptoms requiring 10-day isolation,” the statement reads.
Data will be reported on Fridays and represent the average daily absences in the district related to the virus, it continues. “We understand that this data is not as accurate or specific as what we reported last year, but with changes in quarantine and contact tracing expectations from IDPH, this represents the best data we have to work with for public reporting.”
Those with additional questions can contact Michael Stiemsma, district coordinator of nursing, at Michael.stiemsma@ottumwaschools.com or 641-684-6597 ext. 66113.