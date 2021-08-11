OTTUMWA — Districts in Iowa are determining how they’re going to spend the latest round of ESSER funds.
The state as a whole received nearly $775 million in the third round of relief funds, and the Iowa Department of Education guidance states districts “must seek public comment” on their plans. The Ottumwa School District set aside time for that at Monday’s meeting, but there were no comments.
The funds from this round can be used for expenses from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023. Districts are to submit claims for reimbursement of eligible expenses and have until Aug. 20 to tell the state how they plan to use the funds.
“What the state required for this batch is for the district to set aside 20% to specifically address the learning loss that resulted from the shutdown in school beginning in March of 2020,” Ottumwa Schools CFO John Berg told the board Monday.
For Ottumwa, which received $9,573,516 this round, that 20% equals $1,541,700. Cardinal Schools received about $900,000 with ESSER III, Superintendent Joel Pedersen said recently.
“It’s through a reimbursement,” he said. “You have to be approved to spend it, then spend and get reimbursed back. There’s also some requirements on what you’re spending it on.”
He said it was the largest round of funding so far for Cardinal, which has received about $400,000 total in the previous two rounds. That money was invested in technology, COVID-19 mitigation, cleaning and sanitation. “That was more around planning for COVID and getting kids back in school,” Pedersen said. “ESSER III is more about long-term planning.
“Getting those kids back up to skill, especially the younger students where the learning loss was more prominent, we’re putting a lot of focus there because that’s where the data shows the most loss was,” he said.
“Our plan is kind of two-fold. Learning loss is going to be a focus that we’re going to spend money on,” he said, including elementary reading coaches for tutoring and additional summer school over the next several years to address that. He also said there will be one-time costs for HVAC improvement the district will have done to improve the air quality of its buildings.
“We are also using some of our ESSER money to make sure we have the mental health support for our students as well,” Pedersen said. “They can’t learn if they’re not mentally healthy.”
Berg presented the board with what Ottumwa intends to do with the funds during Monday’s meeting.
“We have an amount of $1,541,700 that we’re going to use on specific actions to address the academic impact of lost instructional time to implement evidence-based interventions, such as summer school, summer learning, summer enrichment, extended-day comprehensive after-school programs or extended school year,” he said.
Some was already spent on summer school over the current summer “but that allocation can cover a broad spectrum of interventions the next couple of years,” he said. The district, he added, will continue to evaluate and address academic impacts from the shutdown as they appear over the next two years.
The Ottumwa district also plans to use about $300,000 for additional staffing supports and supplies for under-resourced students, playground updates ($1 million), furniture updates ($1.5 million), door and window replacements to improve air quality in schools ($1.5 million), and heating and air conditioning upgrades across the district to improved indoor air quality in the buildings ($3.66 million).
“We’ve got funds that are allowed to be used to help reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards and to support student health needs,” Berg said regarding the playground equipment. “The district has playground needs. … It changes some of the surfaces to things that are easier to clean and maintain.”
He also said the new furniture coming to many of the district’s buildings is mobile and easy to be moved around or shifted “in response to any distancing protocols.
“It won’t be all in one shot,” Berg said. “You’ll see projects over the next couple of years that would utilize these funds.”
Between all three rounds of funding, Pedersen said Cardinal has received nearly $1.3 million.
“It’s really an unbelievable number that has been allocated,” he said. However, the district needs to be careful on how the money is spent.
“We are certainly going to be able to use it, but the important thing to keep in mind, the challenge is this is a pot of money for two years,” he said. “It has to be spent within two years, so you have to be careful because it’s not money that’s going to be sustainable.
“What do you use your money on, because it’s a quick infusion,” he continued. “It’s a large amount of money, really it’s unbelievable, but it’s not something that will be ongoing. If you were to go out there and hire a bunch of teachers, which you could, you would have to be able to absorb that cost after the federal money goes away.”
Pedersen said Cardinal is continuing to do what it’s been doing over the past year, noting Iowa is ahead of many states in getting kids back to school, noting 50% of kids in America weren’t in school last year.
“Every state is in a different place depending on what they had done,” he said. “Some are preparing to come back for the first time. At Cardinal, we were in school all year last year.”