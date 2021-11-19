OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Civic Music Association is excited to bring the Masters of Soul to Bridge View Center performing an evening of legendary songs from Motown and soul music on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The Masters of Soul is comprised of three lead male vocalists, three lead female vocalists, all of whom are backed by a four-piece band who have been touring together for decades. The stylish costumes, and choreographed moves accompanying incredible harmonies provide a stroll down memory lane. For younger generations the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded. Whatever age, be ready snap your fingers and tap your toes along with this great music.
Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country. Program highlights include music by Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown and many more that became famous in Detroit.
Admission is free with membership to Ottumwa Civic Music Association, or $15 at the door.