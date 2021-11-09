OTTUMWA — The end of the year will mark the end of Bob Meyers's council career.
The councilman has announced he will resign from the Ottumwa City Council effective Dec. 31. He has two years left on his term.
"Staff and city employees have helped provide me with a better understanding of city government and how it works," Meyers said in a statement. "I was also very appreciative of the many individuals who volunteer to help make this city work."
The next steps will be decided at the council's next meeting next week. The council can fill the vacancy either by appointment or by a special election. Whoever replaces Meyers will serve until the next city-school election in 2023, and the top vote-getter among council members that's not an incumbent will then take the seat.
The resignation comes a week after the city elections, which saw six candidates on the ballot for three seats.
Meyers, a longtime former educator in the Ottumwa Community School District, had served three terms on the council before stepping away at the completion of his term in 2017. He threw his name into the mix again in the 2019 election. He was the highest vote-getter in that election, with 1,443 votes to win his fourth term.