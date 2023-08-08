OTTUMWA — On Aug. 8, 1848, the first edition of what's now known as The Ottumwa Courier included a prospectus of principles established by The Courier which the paper still follows today.
Among the highlights:
— It is to the public press, more [than] to anything else, that our happy country owes its unparalleled prosperity and greatness.
— We hold that this country should deal honestly and justly with all nations.
— We shall advocate a strict accountability of public servants; a faithful adherence to the constitution and an honest and economical application of the state revenue.
— The Courier will be a warm advocate of the great cause of popular education.
— The columns of The Courier will be free to all for the discussion of a great moral and political questions; provided such discussions are conducted fairly and honorably and with that degree of courtesy which is due from one citizen to another.
— It will be a faithful advocate of the great commercial, agricultural, mechanical and manufacturing interests of the country; a friend of virtue and good morals and to the cultivation [and] extension of the arts [and] sciences of civilization.
At the time of its first issue, Ottumwa's population was 300 and all of Wapello County claimed about 2,000 residents. Eddyville and Dahlonega were almost as large as Ottumwa.
When it published its first issue under the name "The Demoine Courier," farmers came in from a distance of 8-10 miles to see the paper's first printed copy.
The paper was later named The Ottumwa Courier, a name that has stuck in some variation for 175 years now as the paper continues to publish. Besides those founded along the Mississippi River, the Courier is the oldest newspaper located in Iowa's interior, west of the state's river cities.
Stories told
Throughout the years, the Courier has told stories of Ottumwa and its community, while bringing home state, national and world news to its readers.
In 1918, the paper published a "VICTORY EXTRA" edition with a large headline screaming "GERMANY QUITS; ACCEPTS TERMS."
The edition recalled that fighting had ceased at 11 a.m. Paris time on Nov. 11. Crowds reportedly gathered on Ottumwa's downtown streets to celebrate the news.
At the base of the Courier's front page read: "Peace at last!"
In the May 27, 1936 edition, The Courier reported that the city's Jefferson Street viaduct would open with a six-column photo on its eight-column front page.
The March 24, 1940 edition brought the news of the Hofman Building, which was burned by a fire that displaced 26 professional and business places in the four-story structure.
As the United States prepared to go to war with Japan, the Courier published an "Extra" edition on Dec. 7, 1941 that carried the headline "Nipponese Fliers Kill 350 at Honolulu Declaration of War by U.S. is Imminent."
And then, June 6, 1944 another extra edition was printed announcing the invasion of France upon the beaches of Normandy. "ALLIES INVADE FRANCE" was the all-caps headline. A smaller headline said "Troops, Parachutists Swarm Against Nazis In Normandy."
The war would cause another special extra edition on Aug. 14, 1945, with a two-head headline that spanned the Courier's front page: "JAPS QUIT".
Later that decade, The Courier's June 9, 1947 edition covered Ottumwa at one of its lowest points. Under the headline "Ottumwa Begins Big Reconstruction Task After Her Worst Disaster In 100 Years," The Courier reported that two had so far been declared dead while six were missing. Flood waters damaged sidewalks, storefronts. The river had crested at 20.24 feet at the Vine Street bridge.
In its story, the Courier staff wrote, "It wasn't just the river that Ottumwa was fighting, for the Des Moines river as a stream with a channel lost its identity and tore off across the south side as a raging, fast-moving lake that made a shambles of Church Street, dug deep craters and sailed 20-foot blocks of thick concrete sidewalk like chips on a millpond."
Oct. 8, 1957, The Courier told the story of a fire that destroyed Ottumwa Heights academy and college building. While the fire caused over a million dollars in damage, no injuries were reported.
Nov. 22, 1963, the headline "PRESIDENT IS DEAD!" caught attention, as the Courier announced that President John F. Kennedy had been shot and killed by an assassin.
The Courier on Aug. 8, 1974, announced that President Richard Nixon would resign.
Since have come stories on the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Flood of '93, the turn of the century, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The end result is simply that the history of The Courier is that, for 175, it has recorded history of Ottumwa, Wapello County, Iowa and the United States since its inception.
The Courier's homes
While The Courier has remained at its historic downtown offices at 213 E. Second St. since 1921, the paper frequently moved before then.
A log shed at the corner of Green and Main served as the paper's first home in 1848. That same year, the paper moved into a hewn-log building on the north side of Main Street, between Green and Market.
Between 1849 and 1890, The Courier relocated frequently to 11 different buildings. In 1903, the Courier moved to the north side of Second Street, between Market and Court.
In February 1921 it made what has, to date, been its last move. And that was into the Egyptian Revival-style building that has since landed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Today
Whether by economic pressures or the advent of technological advancements, The Courier is a very different newspaper today.
Computers have streamlined the entire process of producing a newspaper. Economical challenges forced major decisions, like cutting staff or publication days.
But what remains is a newspaper that has so far withstood the test of time, and continues to regularly publish a journalism product for the local community to tell its story.
Today, the newspaper employs 18 people who have responsibilities ranging from writing stories, watching over financials, printing the paper, or ensuring it reaches its final destination.
Come celebrate on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m. as the Courier will host an open house to commemorate the rare feat of publishing for 175 years.
