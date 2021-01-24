The City of Ottumwa’s Snow Emergency Ordinance will be placed into effect beginning Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 a.m.
The ordinance is being placed into effect as the National Weather Service has increased its snowfall prediction for southern Iowa. Residents are reminded that while the snow emergency is declared, no parking will be allowed on streets designated as “Snow Routes” until the emergency is lifted.
Snow Routes are marked with a square blue sign with a white snowflake. A map of the emergency snow routes can be found on the City of Ottumwa website. https://www.cityofottumwa.com/departments/public_works/snow_removal/
Parking on non-snow emergency route streets rotate sides on a daily basis. On even numbered days, parking is allowed on the even numbered (addressed) side of the street. On odd numbered days, parking is allowed on the odd numbered side of the street.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. While the Snow Emergency Ordinance is in effect, all vehicles parked out of compliance with the ordinance are subject to being towed and impounded. A citation will be issued along with the towing and impound fees.
During winter weather events, City Public Works crews focus on keeping the snow routes and major streets open through the duration of the event. This allows emergency services and essential travel around the city even through the worst of conditions. Once the main travel corridors have been cleared, the focus will shift to side streets and residential areas.
During winter weather events, City, County and State snow plows work hard to keep roadways passable. All motorists should be mindful that plow drivers cannot see directly behind their trucks and often stop and/or back up. Please keep a safe distance behind plows to protect yourself from possible injury and protect your car from material that plows spread on slick roadways.