OTTUMWA — Ottumwa is activating its snow emergency ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, until further notice.
While the ordinance is in effect, there will be no parking allowed on streets designated as snow routes until the emergency is lifted. Snow routes are marked with a square blue sign with a white snowflake.
On streets not a snow route, there will be alternating parking restrictions. On even-numbered days, parking will be allowed on the side of the street with even house numbers. On odd-numbered days, parking will be allowed on the side of the street with odd house numbers.
All vehicles out of compliance are subject to being towed and impounded.
Ottumwa Public Works crews are working to keep major streets and snow routes open during the storm. Once the main corridors are cleared, focus will turn to other side streets and residential areas.