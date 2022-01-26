OTTUMWA — The result of a data breach at an Ottumwa dental office could have exposed patient information.
On Nov, 22, 2020, the office of Gregory P. Vannucci, a dental provider and oral surgeon, detected a network security incident affecting his practice. An unauthorized third-party accessed the network and encrypted the practice’s data. the office shut off all access to the network and engaged a cybersecurity firm to investigate the extent of incident.
Through the investigation, it was determined that certain patient information could have been compromised by an unauthorized third party.
Although there was no evidence that individual information was specifically accessed for misuse, the office notified all individuals via mail whose personal information may have been compromised. It is possible that the following information could have been exposed to the unauthorized third party: first and last name, dental treatment information, and a very small number of social security numbers.
Since detecting this incident, the office has implemented additional security measures and revised its policies and procedures to further secure sensitive data and reduce the chance of a future incident. To date, the office has not received any reports of related identity theft, and has not observed any additional unauthorized network activity.
GPV mailed letters to all impacted individuals on Jan. 18. The letters also include an offer to enroll in free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through IDX, a leading identity protection company. More information about these services is included in the letter mailed to potentially impacted individuals.