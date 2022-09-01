DES MOINES — Ottumwa was one of four communities in Iowa to receive over $1 million in housing tax credits from the Iowa Finance Authority Board, the board announced Wednesday.
Eleven total awards were handed out to support construction of affordable rental homes for Iowans. A total of $10 million was distributed among the communities.
Ottumwa's tax credits will go toward construction of the long-planned Asbury Heights complex, located off Quincy Avenue by South Hy-Vee. The developer is James Danaher, who plans to build 30 total low-income within five years.
“Housing is foundational to the economic mobility of Iowans and the strength of our communities,” Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said in a press release. “The tax credit awards announced today will provide hundreds of Iowa families and seniors with homes in which they can thrive in urban and rural communities all throughout the state.”
The Internal Revenue Service makes an annual per capita allocation of federal tax credits to each state for the Federal Housing Tax Credit program. The Iowa Finance Authority is charged with allocating those credits to affordable housing developers. The developers who receive tax credits sell them to investors to generate equity for the housing developments.
The Iowa Finance Authority received 24 applications requesting more than $20 million in housing tax credits in the 2022 tax credit round. IFA had a total of approximately $10 million available to allocate.
The actual awards total nearly $100 million because the credits are committed annually for a 10-year period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.