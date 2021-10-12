OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District has seen another uptick in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
Numbers released late last weeks shows growth from 4,701 students to 4,887, an increase of 186 students. According to a message released by Superintendent Mike McGrory on the district’s website, the number represents the most students served in the district in more than 10 years.
The statement also addressed open enrollment, long a concern for the Ottumwa Schools. “The district’s net open enrollment has leveled off and reversed the large annual increase of students leaving the district for neighboring schools,” McGrory said in the statement. “This trend demonstrates the renewed trust the community has in Ottumwa Schools.”
He also noted the increased enrollment means additional financial resources for ongoing and future investment in student learning and support, facilities and technology, adding to an “already-healthy financial outlook” for the district.
Those resources, according to the message, will help advance the “Be the Best” initiative underway in the district, including $21 million in family improvements and upgrades, recruitment and retention of staff, the commitment to reduce class sizes at the preschool level, $750,000 in new instructional materials, expansion of academic programs, increased supports for social-emotional learning, athletics and activities, and developing dyslexia-friendly classrooms and reading interventions.
For McGrory’s full message, visit www.ottumwaschools.com.