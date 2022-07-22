OTTUMWA — The city will get a new roundabout soon.
On Tuesday, the Ottumwa City Council entered into an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation through the Traffic Safety Improvement Program for a new roundabout at Albia Road and North Quincy Avenue.
The project is being partially funded through the TSIP program. The city is currently trying to purchase the necessary land from property owners for the project.
Ultimately, a 115-foot roundabout is planned at the intersection to help with the flow of traffic and reduce accidents.
The first $500,000 cost of the project will be covered by the TSIP grant, with any remaining coming from the city's road use and sales tax funding. A project design contract will be presented at a later date.
The intersection is also being designed to improve pedestrian and bicycle access in that area. There will be additional paving for the approach of the intersection, too.
The resolution passed 4-1, with council member Russ Hull voting no.
In other action:
— The council approved a rate increase for certain services at Ottumwa Beach, citing rising popularity and pay increases for seasonal staff. Indoor birthday parties will raise from $100 to $110, outdoor birthday parties from $125 to $130, indoor private party rental from $75 per hour to $90 per hour, and summer entire facility rental from $400 per hour to $450 per hour. It's expected to generate about $3,200 in additional revenue.
— The council agreed to a new five-year agreement with Musco Sport Lighting, LLC for hangar space at the Ottumwa airport. The new agreement was drafted to replace the existing one to reflect changes in airport operation.
— The council passed the first reading of an ordinance that adopts the state's electrical code.
— The first consideration for an alley vacation was approved by the council. The right-of-way is for a portion of alley between West Second and West Third Street, between Phillips Street and East McPherson Avenue. It supports the Elliott Oil fuel station project at the location. It will include the construction of a required retaining wall. Adjacent property owners would still have access to their yards. A purchase agreement will be presented at an August meeting.
— The council approved new human resources policies for background checks and the hiring process, which aligns the policies with the city's current practices.
— A formal process for requesting honor street names was approved by the council.
