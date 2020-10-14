OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fall Classic disc golf event is scheduled for Sunday in Wildwood Park, beginning with a dedication ceremony of the newly designed course starting at 9:30 a.m.
The event, coordinated by Ottumwa residents Tom Cremer and Charles Paulk, is the oldest disc golf tournament in the state and one of the oldest in the midwest.
The course was redesigned by five different designers who lengthened the course. Each hole features multiple tee pads and pin locations to provide play for a variety of skill levels. The event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association.
The course was originally designed by Cremer, Marty Ellenberger, Bob Kramer, Mike Waskowiak and Rick Werner in 1979. Kramer organized the recent renovations to the course through the Friends of Greater Ottumwa Parks Foundation nonprofit.
"We are very excited and pleased with the newly renovated disc golf course," said Kramer, president of the foundation's board. "With the unbridled popularity of disc golf growth during COVID-19, many manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand for discs.
"This is a disc golf course to be proud of," he said.
All 72 spots for the event were filled in record time, Kramer said. Spectators are welcome to watch the event.