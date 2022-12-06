OTTUMWA — The infrastructure is in place. All Jason Abernathy has to do is flip the switch.
The solar-power switch, that is.
The Ottumwa Fareway store will be the first in the company's chain to have solar power as a supplemental source of energy to power its facility, likely by the end of the month.
"It's exciting to be the first in the company to do this," said Abernathy, the store manager who has spent 23 years with the company. "I'm very excited about this, as are the other employees in the store. A lot of people have called this a smart move."
According to Emily Toribio, director of corporate outreach and communications for the Boone-based company, the Ottumwa Fareway was chosen because the company wanted to work with Alliant Energy, and the store also had available space in the rear of the building, which has two rows of solar panels.
Fareway operates over 130 stores in six states.
"Fareway has long recognized the importance of conserving natural resources," Toribio said in an email to The Courier, citing the company started energy conservation in 1955. "The addition of solar at our Ottumwa location is an exciting, new adventure."
The 63-kilowatt solar array is expected to produce 90,000 kilowatt-hours of energy per year. The store is not fully solar, but the move to solar will cut down on utility expenses, especially in the cooler section, which Abernathy said is one of the biggest consumers.
"I just know that this is going to save some money, and these panels have a 25- to 30-year life expectancy," he said. "Technology in that time period will only get better, and hopefully that array will create, you know, 100-plus kilowatt-hours in the future."
Abernathy said he wasn't involved in the discussion about putting solar energy at his store, but he said it only took a couple weeks within the last month to get the fence and solar panels set up using local contractors.
"It went surprisingly fast. I know there was a lot of research about what would best fit the size of the store," he said. "And what would make more sense for the store itself." He said the investment of more than $100,000.
"But it will more than pay for itself with the energy that will be created from the solar."
The solar panels are just one area where Fareway has "committed to exploring opportunities to implement green practices," Toribio said. Abernathy's store recycles cardboard and plastic packaging, and it also donates outdated products to the YMCA and distributes food through the Food Bank of Iowa.
"I'm just excited for the project," he said. "A lot of Fareway stares don't have the extra space we do."
