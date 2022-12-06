The Ottumwa Fareway store, located on Albia Road, will be receiving supplemental energy from solar power soon and will be the first store in the 130-member chain to convert part of its energy source to solar. The panels, located in back of the store, will generate approximately 90,000 kilowatt-hours of solar energy and have a life expectancy of 25 to 30 years. The solar power is part of a green-energy initiative with the company.