OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Farmers Market will not start up next Wednesday as planned. Irvin Hartley, the market’s manager, said the postponement will last until July.
“We’re not going to start to have the market until July 8 at this point due to the virus,” he said.
The announcement came as restrictions on many businesses and gatherings have been relaxed, but others are making the decision to delay or cancel summer events. The Davis County Fair and Ft. Bloomfield Rodeo this week joined the Wapello and Jefferson county fairs in canceling the 2020 events.