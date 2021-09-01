OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Firefighters Local 395 are kicking off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign through the Muscular Dystrophy Association to raise money and help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle diseases.
The fundraiser continues a 67-year tradition between MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters, and the Ottumwa group will be kicking off its campaign at the intersection of five corners, and the Walmart entrance on Venture Drive starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.
"The members of Ottumwa Local 395 display an unwavering support for MDA as they raise critical funds in support of 300,000 people and their families living with neuromuscular diseases locally and across the country," said Jillian Harper, national manager of Consumer Engagement and Cause Partnerships, in a press release. "We are so proud of kick off the 2021 Fill the Boot campaign with these first responders who mirror the strength of MDA families."
Funds raised to the Ottumwa campaign will help MDA save lives and lift up those in need with vital resources to advance MDA's mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.