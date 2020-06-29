OTTUMWA — Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks on July 4.
The City of Ottumwa's annual display will occur on Saturday, expected shortly after 9:30 p.m. or after dark. The fireworks will be shot from Ottumwa Park.
On the evening of July 4, traffic on the Wapello Street Extension will be restricted to right turns only coming in and out of Ottumwa Park. Left turns crossing the median will not be allowed.
Ottumwa asks that those attending practice good social distancing.
Fireworks shot by citizens can occur only on private property from 4-10:30 p.m. on July 4 within city limits. Fireworks can not be discharged on city grounds or in city parks, and doing so is punishable by a fine up to $500.
The rain date for fireworks is July 5.