OTTUMWA — The fishing derby scheduled for March 28, when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources planned to stock the pond in Ottumwa Park with trout, has been canceled.
While outdoor activities are generally seen as lower-risk for transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, the derby does usually bring crowds. With federal officials recommending that people avoid being around more than 10 people at any given time, that’s something the city wanted to avoid.
The pond will still be stocked with about 2,000 rainbow and brook trout next week, but neither the city nor the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is giving an exact date.