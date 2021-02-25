OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa branch of the Food Bank of Iowa recently received a top rating for food safety inspection by the American Institute of Baking International.
AIB requires rigorous standards falling into five categories: cleaning, food safety, maintenance, operations and pest control.
The Ottumwa branch received an audit score of 910 out of 1,000, when the minimum passing score is 800. The branch completed its audit Feb. 23. Ottumwa's score ranks toward the top of all U.S.-inspected facilities.
"We have completed several upgrades to our Ottumwa facility because of local grants, which directly contributed to our excellent score," said Jeremy Reha, Vice President of Distribution at Food Bank of Iowa said in a statement. "We replaced the lights and roof, added a restroom, staging freezer and cooler, and remodeled the area that serves as a break room and conference room.
"We are committed to serving southern Iowa and our Ottumwa facility is essential to that."
Said Michelle Book, President and CEO at Food Bank of Iowa: "Food safety is a top priority at Food Bank of Iowa. Folks who struggled to put food on the table simply cannot endure a food-borne illness. Food Bank of Iowa is trusted to deliver safe nutrition when neighbors need it most. We protect the integrity of food we procure, store and deliver — on every step of the journey."
Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties and has distribution centers in Des Moines and Ottumwa. Both facilities have received top ratings since September.