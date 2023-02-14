OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School will have a new face at the helm next school year.
The Ottumwa Community School District has hired Mike Davis to serve as principal of the middle school. The job has filtered through five other people in the last decade.
Davis comes to the school that was the target of a federal civil rights investigation that became public in December where a Black student was reportedly subjected to repeat harassment from students. The investigation found the district did not do enough to keep the straight-A student safe.
The board approved of Davis' hiring Monday. He will start in the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Interim principal Dave Harper will return to his position as the district's Executive Director of Operations.
Davis comes from Keokuk Community Schools, where he's served as dean of students for the last six school years and has been head girls' basketball coach for the past 16 years.
His current boss, Keokuk High School Principal Adam Magliari, lauded Davis' ability to connect and build relationships.
"Mike Davis has been nothing but incredible in helping build the transformation for Keokuk High School," Magliari said.
Davis was selected after the district utilized the Grundmeyer leadership search firm. District Superintendent Mike McGrory said the position "is a significant hire" for the district.
The process included an interview committee that included staff, a parent group and students from the middle school.
"I'm a leader who believes in building connections with staff, students, and community," Davis said. "I prioritize every child's success. I lead through collaborative and inclusive practice to be the best."
