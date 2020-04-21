OTTUMWA — Charles Smith has once again qualified for the National Invention Convention.
The Ottumwa first-grader received first place for his invention, “H.E.R.B.: Home Emergency Responder Beacon,” in the K-4 division at the State Invent Iowa Competition hosted by the University of Iowa’s Belin-Blank Center. The Eisenhower student won the national event last year as a kindergartener with his “Benge Beacon” and appeared on GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.
Additional Ottumwa participants at the state competition were Lexi Dunn, Arya Ebert, Jace Guertin, and Brooks Huber, kindergarten, Eisenhower, with their “Cubeformers” invention; and Madalynn Sertterh, fourth grade, Liberty, with her “Maddy’s Material Sorter” invention.
The state competition was held in an online format due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the national competition, to be held in May through the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, will be held virtually as well.