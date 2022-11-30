OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Job Corps Center will host a student-led career training expo Thursday, Dec. 8.
Students studying for nine high-demand industries will provide information, tours and training demonstrations to employers looking to learn more about the Job Corps program and how it can help them find employable job candidates.
The expo will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Job Corps location, 15229 Truman Street. A program is scheduled for 9:30, with training area tours available afterward.
Job Corps Deputy Administrator Erin McGee and Indian Hills Community College President Matt Thompson will share information with attendees on how Ottumwa Job Corps students earn career training and college credentials through their partnership.
During the event, employers will also have the opportunity to talk with students and their instructors about the training programs’ curricula.
Ottumwa Job Corps offers training programs in advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology, renewable resources and energy, and transportation.
