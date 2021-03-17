OTTUMWA — Kindergarten registration continues through the month of March in the Ottumwa Community School District.
Registration can be made online for the district’s elementary schools: Douma, Eisenhower, Horace Mann, James and Wilson. Visit www.ottumwaschools.com and click on the “Kindergarten Registration” tab on the left side of the screen. From there, follow instructions for either students new to the district or those currently enrolled at Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center. Parents can also contact their neighborhood school for assistance.
Kindergarten is open to those 5 years old on or before Sept. 15.Early registration helps the district ensure staffing needs are met.
The district plans to hold kindergarten open houses in August.