OTTUMWA — The image of the Iowa caucuses has long been people venturing out on a cold winter night. Not everyone did that this time.
A handful of Ottumwans were the first in Iowa to voice their support in the process, gathering at noon at the UFCW. The union hall hosted an open satellite caucus at its hall, part of the Democratic Party’s effort to make the caucuses more accessible. A closed satellite caucus was planned at the UAW hall in the evening.
The national party expressed considerable concerns about the caucuses, which have depended on people showing up the night of the event. That makes it difficult for people who lack child care or who work night shifts to participate. The state party, which runs the event, was instructed to find ways to open the caucuses up to more people.
An attempt to find a way to have participation through an app was rejected over concerns electronic votes could be manipulated. But 87 satellite locations received the party’s approval. They ranged from the union halls in Ottumwa to overseas locations that included a home in Tblisi, Georgia.
The early caucus, the first one held on the first year Iowa allowed satellite locations, drew attention. There were 15 participants, and they were nearly matched by media covering the caucus.
The satellite location drew heavily from employees at Ottumwa’s JBS plant, and a majority were minorities. Palestina Garcia was the final one to get checked in for the caucus, moments before Precinct Chair Frank Flanders declared the event open.
Fourteen of the participants supported Bernie Sanders. That locked in those people and left the lone supporter of Elizabeth Warren with a non-viable candidate for the caucus site. She declined to realign her support to Sanders despite some good-natured calls for her to do so. Sanders received the delegates to the county convention, though how many wasn't immediately clear because the state party will award delegates from satellite caucuses based on participation.
Zach Simonson, chair of the Wapello County Democratic Party, said he was encouraged by the participation. “You are the very first people in the country to cast ballots,” he said. “You are the first of the first.”
The caucus is the starting point for the state’s nominating process. The noon caucus included some cajoling as it tried to get volunteers to represent it as delegates at the April 1 county stage. “If you don’t have the delegates, it won’t count,” Simonson said.
A couple minutes later the delegates were approved and registered, and Iowa’s first caucus results were locked in.