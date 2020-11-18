OTTUMWA — Authorities arrested an Ottumwa man Tuesday after they said he attempted to burglarize a home with a weapon.
Todd Allan Sundquist, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
According to court records, police say that on Tuesday morning at about 8:30 a.m. Sundquist entered a home on South Sheridan Avenue in Ottumwa with a firearm.
An occupant in the home at the time received minor injuries from a fight that occurred in the residence, court documents say.
When authorities went to arrest Sundquist a couple hours later at his home on South Ransom St., officers said he refused to leave his residence, according to court filings.