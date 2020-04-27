OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been arrested after authorities charged him with abusing a girl and possessing nude pictures of her.
Kameron Ades, 19, 906 S. Milner St., was arrested after sheriff’s deputies sought warrants in the case. The criminal complaint said Ades had sex with a 14-year-old and had the photos of the teen on his cellphone. The complaints were filed April 4.
Ades pleaded not guilty and posted a $12,000 bond. The abuse charge is a Class C felony, while the picture is an aggravated misdemeanor.