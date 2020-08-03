OSKALOOSA — An Ottumwa man was charged with attempted murder after police said he ran over a female pedestrian, critically injuring her.
Wayne Lee "Chopper" Ellsworth, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged with attempted murder Monday. He was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Saturday, about 12 hours after police said he ran over a woman with his car in Oskaloosa and then fled. After he was apprehended, Ellsworth was hospitalized for "serious injuries" authorities said he sustained prior to Saturday morning's crash, according to a press release from the Oskaloosa Police Department.
At 6:17 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of North L Street and A Avenue West. The pedestrian was on a sidewalk when they were struck, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The pedestrian, Megan Marie Farver, 31, of Newton, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by medical helicopter. An update on her condition was not available at press time.
The Oskaloosa Police Department said the vehicle that struck Farver was a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Wayne Ellsworth, 46, of Ottumwa.
Ellsworth was also jailed for an outstanding warrant from Mahaska County.
The Oskaloosa Police Department was assisted by the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, the Oskaloosa Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, Mahaska Health and Mahaska County Dispatch Center.