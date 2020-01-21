OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man faces an attempted murder charge in a case seemingly linked to one filed last week against an Albia woman.
Skyler Stokes, 26, 127 Lincoln Ave., was arrested Saturday after the court issued an arrest warrant. While the file does not directly mention Stacey Crabbe, who was arrested on an identical charge last week, portions of the criminal complaint are identical with the one filed against her.
Each said the a co-defendant entered a man’s residence with a gun and fired one shot at the victim while he attempted to escape. It said Stokes “pushed the victim and told a co-defendant to ‘get him’” prior to the incident.
The filing also said a third person is involved: “The defendant acted in concert with two other individuals to coordinate this incident.”
Stokes is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.